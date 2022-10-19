Patch Notes v1.013

Hey everyone!

We have our first patch for you all! Please keep the feedback coming! We love hearing from our community and will continue improving the game. This first patch addresses some of the crashes and bugs that we've seen reported. If you have encountered any more bugs along your journey on Mars, please report it in our Discord.

Fixes:

Fixed crash that occurred when players obtained 24 out of the 25 rocket parts and then went to sleep.

Fixed sound bug where it keeps looping if player drives it around and then exits the Rover.

Fixed animation glitch with the bike rover when driving right.

Fixed Rover issue not appearing in the open plains after exiting the Rover, leaving the area and then coming back.

We are still working on some other bugs and such that have been reported. Thank you for your patience with us in the meantime!