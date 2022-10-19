1.0.8 Update Notes

Serious fixes

Fix crash that would sometimes happen when a 0-damage physical attack occurs

Fix error log filenames having the wrong month

Regarding garbled 3D graphics a few players have reported

A small percentage of players report 3D graphics with garbled polygons on their GPU.

If you are reading this and this occurs on your hardware, you are encouraged to opt-in to the beta branch called 'amdtroubleshoot' using the Beta code theamdrx560bug, and from there run the game by adding the command line parameter called --opengl-display-lists under (Steam Library->Jettatura->Properties->General->LAUNCH OPTIONS), and please let me know if that alleviates the problem for you. One person has already reported this works, so after a few more affected users confirm just as such in the Bug Report thread, I will push this fix to the main build.