Patch Notes 73.4

Welcome to Patch Notes for Patch 73.4! In this patch, we've got two new Hero costumes, a ton of art updates, and some great bug fixes. First up, let's take a look at the new costumes:

Three Little Witches (The Fates) and Spectral Dragon (Hoard Dragon)

Not only are these two costumes gorgeous, they actually are a preview of how expansions in Storybook Brawl are going to work! We just announced that our first expansion, The Spooky Forest, is coming in Spring 2023, and new Heroes + Hero costumes are how you unlock that card pool. For full details, check out our announcement.

Here's a list of the updated cards, but if you would like to see the full art you can check out a gallery in the patch notes on our site!

Black Cat

Cat

Evil Twin

Feasting Dragon

Good Witch of the North

Lordy

Mirror Mirror

Muerte

Queen of Hearts

Shoulder Faeries

Shrink Ray

Skip, the Time Skipper

Sky Castle

Spectral Dragon

Spell Weaver

Sting

The Three Bears

Three Little Witches

Worm Root

Bug Fixes & Improvements

Fixed: Timer volume has been fixed, it is no longer tied to the music volume.

Fixed/improved: The sound notification in Hero Selection, that tells you that you have found a game, is now tied to the timer volume.

The following server-side fixes were released on Monday: