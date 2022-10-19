 Skip to content

Storybook Brawl update for 19 October 2022

Patch Notes 73.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9749437 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome to Patch Notes for Patch 73.4! In this patch, we've got two new Hero costumes, a ton of art updates, and some great bug fixes. First up, let's take a look at the new costumes:

Three Little Witches (The Fates) and Spectral Dragon (Hoard Dragon)

Not only are these two costumes gorgeous, they actually are a preview of how expansions in Storybook Brawl are going to work! We just announced that our first expansion, The Spooky Forest, is coming in Spring 2023, and new Heroes + Hero costumes are how you unlock that card pool. For full details, check out our announcement.

Art Updates

Here's a list of the updated cards, but if you would like to see the full art you can check out a gallery in the patch notes on our site!

  • Black Cat
  • Cat
  • Evil Twin
  • Feasting Dragon
  • Good Witch of the North
  • Lordy
  • Mirror Mirror
  • Muerte
  • Queen of Hearts
  • Shoulder Faeries
  • Shrink Ray
  • Skip, the Time Skipper
  • Sky Castle
  • Spectral Dragon
  • Spell Weaver
  • Sting
  • The Three Bears
  • Three Little Witches
  • Worm Root

Bug Fixes & Improvements

  • Fixed: Timer volume has been fixed, it is no longer tied to the music volume.
  • Fixed/improved: The sound notification in Hero Selection, that tells you that you have found a game, is now tied to the timer volume.

The following server-side fixes were released on Monday:

  • Fixed/improved: Chains from locking the shop in a prior turn are now properly removed when casting a spell; chains on spells are also properly removed whenever you buy a locked spell

  • Improved: Your "starting" characters retain the "starting" tag consistently- all transformations are still considered the "same" character, so they remain "starting" characters e.g. through a Polywoggle slay or Medusa transform; whereas resummoned units e.g. Phoenix Feather are never considered "starting" characters.

  • Fixed: Shard of the Ice Queen on Cinderella with 1 counter will properly proc quest and transform into an upgraded level 2 "evil" unit

  • Fixed: Pup the Magic Dragon now only gives one +2/+1 bonus when supporting with Baba Yaga

  • Fixed: When merging two Lonely Princes on Wonder Waddle that just transformed, the upgraded Frog Prince should not disappear for a turn

  • Fixed: Alignment changes from treasures/heroes should now update related auras immediately (various bugs with World Tree + tokens, Mrs. Claus, etc.)

  • Fixed: Auras also apply immediately after each individual Copycat trigger e.g. if the left proc summons a token, Crown of Atlas will apply immediately before the right proc e.g. Good Boy

  • Fixed: Medusa or Pigomorph on a Mixawizzle'd or Ambrosia'd character no longer removes existing buffs permanently

  • Fixed: If you Kidnap a finished Quester and it's put into the shop (due to full hand/board) you will still get a treasure and the opportunity to "buy" an upgraded character

  • Fixed/improved: Several adjustments to prioritization of simultaneous summons e.g. when multiple characters die or are damaged simultaneously, summons will be prioritized in this order: (* denotes items that are still work-in-progress and are not consistent yet / may change further)

    • (Phoenix Feather / Mirror Mirror / Croc Bait / Southern Siren)*
    • Golden Tweedle Dee
    • Golden Wombats in Disguise
    • Tweedle Dee
    • Wombats in Disguise
    • Golden Baby Bear
    • Baby Bear
    • (The Great Pumpkin)*
    • Golden Romeo
    • Romeo
    • Golden Trojan Donkey
    • (12/12) "Golden" Papa Bear
    • (6/6) Papa Bear / Golden Three Big Pigs
    • Trojan Donkey
    • (3/3) Three Big Pigs
    • (2/2) Golden Princess Peep / Golden Black Cat
    • (1/1) Princess Peep / Black Cat
    • (Reduplicator / Mordred / Time Flies / Cat's Call)*

