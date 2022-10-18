Small Localization Update

Hey everyone! Fresh on the heels of the French translation that came out with 1.0.3, we are pleased to announce that the Italian and Russian translations are now fully updated. We are also getting close to finishing the Chinese translation; it should be done within roughly one week.

Please restart your game client to download these. If you use Steam, Epic, etc. and run into any additional problems, try verifying your game files if possible.

We will continue making improvements and additions to the translations over time. For best viewing of the Russian and Chinese translations, we suggest using the "Montserrat" font in the Gameplay Settings.

As for the other languages, we know that the delay, and seeing other languages completed first, can be frustrating. Everyone associated with our localization efforts is working very hard, and we hope to have more languages completed in the coming weeks.

Unfortunately, the Turkish translation has hit a snag. It was a community-translated project, and recently very little progress has been made. We do not currently have an ETA on its completion. If you are fluent in Turkish and would like to contribute, please come on over to our Discord and let us know! https://discord.gg/K5hfSQXE