Hello all supporters and enjoyers of Head 2 Head!

Over the past year we've worked hard to try and make a really fun game that we love. We feel like we've succeeded in making something unique and different. We want to get the game into as many hands as we possibly can. Before the eventual release of Head 2 Head on the android platform, we are making the Steam version of Head 2 Head free to play. Head 2 Head for Android will have cross play with the Steam version and both will be free to download. We may add small microtransactions to new features added but everything currently available in the game will remain free.

For those of you who have already purchased Head 2 Head, we are going to release an update before free 2 play that gives players exclusive heads that only early adopters can get.

Make sure you update your game before Tuesday, October 25th, 2022 to receive these heads!