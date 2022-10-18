 Skip to content

Hunt: Showdown update for 18 October 2022

DLC Bundle Massive SALE + Wishlist “FEAR THE REAPER" DLC

Last edited by Wendy

Pick up our DLC Bundle now with huge discounts, or wishlist our latest DLC "Fear the Reaper"

We've adjusted the DLCs included in our DLC Bundle. Make sure to check out which of our DLCs are currently included.

Already own the game and looking to fill out your DLC collection? We've got you covered! The bundle discounts also apply if you already own some of the DLCs included in the offer. So, head on over to our store to take advantage of these savings and get your hands on those Legendary’s you have always wanted in your collection!

The DLC Bundle is available now for up to 69% OFF.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/21321/Hunt_Showdown___DLC_Bundle/

Looking for a bit more? The platinum edition will load your arsenal up with plenty of amazing-looking Legendaries.
Featuring the base game as well as 11 DLCs up to 60% OFF fill out your collection.

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/25361/Hunt_Showdown__Platinum_Edition/

Reaper is on its way to the Bayou!

Now's your chance to wishlist "Fear the Bayou"
Featuring one Legendary Hunter "The Reaper", two Legendary weapons: a Specter 1882 Compact and a Winfield M1876 Centennial; and a Legendary Throwing Axe.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2133640/Hunt_Showdown__Fear_The_Reaper/

