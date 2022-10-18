Tribes of Midgard - On Sale for 50% off!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hiló Vikings,

In our biggest sale to date, and to celebrate the spooky Valhalloween season, Tribes of Midgard is now 50% off from October 18th to November 1st!

Valhalloween Festive Event - Ongoing

Our Valhalloween Festive Event is currently ongoing - it comes with an increase to the Construction limit, quality of life improvements, 3 Festive Challenges and more. Here's a quick recap of what rolled in with the patch:

And since our Week 2 Challenge is currently ongoing, here's what that Frog Prince Pet looks like!

Guides

If you're hopping in for the first time (welcome, Viking!) we have some pretty great guides created by our community! You can check those out here:

We're always on the lookout for more, so don't hesitate to drop by our Discord if you have some tips to share!

Reporting Issues

If you’re experiencing any bugs or issues, we're here to help! Please be sure to either head to our Discord or Forums to receive real-time assistance. You can find the full list of currently known issues here.

Reviews

Lastly, we wanted to take a moment to openly and honestly speak on our current Steam review score. We've been compiling the top negative review feedback, and noting actionable moves we can take on our part to address these comments, which are entirely valid and constructive. We have always approached development with an open ear to our community.

We have been receiving a high influx of players who are unable to start the game (due to the regional firewalls in Mainland China, and unfortunately, not in our control). We've created a sub-forum here to help bridge this gap in translation and to hopefully better inform those players.

We hope that, despite the current score, you can enjoy your time in Midgard and become part of our amazing community. We appreciate you, your feedback, and all your kind words!

Got questions about the game? We'll be hanging in the comments!

Talk soon, and seil seil,

The Norsfell Team

