Woops! Last build was borked!

Wow! That was very strange.
It seems something went wrong when exporting the build this morning and it lead to a very strange and glitched visual bug with all the enemy sprites.
I've fixed the issue and have uploaded a new build. Please be sure to update to the latest build to avoid the strange and weird experience of the glitched graphics.
I also fixed a bug that was causing the game to crash when shooting the body segments of the snake enemies.
Thank you geocym for posting about these issues. I greatly appreciate it.
Changed files in this update