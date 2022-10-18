Woops! Last build was borked!

Share · View all patches · Build 9749046 · Last edited 18 October 2022 – 22:09:26 UTC by Wendy

Wow! That was very strange.

It seems something went wrong when exporting the build this morning and it lead to a very strange and glitched visual bug with all the enemy sprites.

I've fixed the issue and have uploaded a new build. Please be sure to update to the latest build to avoid the strange and weird experience of the glitched graphics.

I also fixed a bug that was causing the game to crash when shooting the body segments of the snake enemies.

Thank you geocym for posting about these issues. I greatly appreciate it.