STARR RINGER update for 18 October 2022

Woops! Last build was borked!

Build 9749046 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Wow! That was very strange.

It seems something went wrong when exporting the build this morning and it lead to a very strange and glitched visual bug with all the enemy sprites.

I've fixed the issue and have uploaded a new build. Please be sure to update to the latest build to avoid the strange and weird experience of the glitched graphics.

I also fixed a bug that was causing the game to crash when shooting the body segments of the snake enemies.

Thank you geocym for posting about these issues. I greatly appreciate it.

