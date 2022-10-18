v.2.0.1 (October 18, 2022)
- Added: "Export Static Pose" option for .gltf and .glb formats. This will bake the bone transforms into the geometry so that a static pose is exported. This is automatically applied to .obj and .dae files because they can't export animations.
- Added: Background Color and Background Transparency settings for new projects. You can set these in Edit > Settings > Project panel.
- Changed: Background Color and Background Transparency options have been moved to the Project Settings.
- Fixed: Reordering the tilesets would cause the UV animations and Tile palettes to be assigned to the wrong tileset index.
- Fixed: Selecting a Tile Palette wouldn't deselect a UV Animation and vice versa.
- Fixed: Eyedropping a UV animated tile from a tileset that wasn't currently selected would cause the UVs of the tilebrush to be inaccurate.
- Fixed: Spot selecting/deselecting wouldn't update the UVs shown in the UVs panel.
- Fixed: Keybindings that used a modifier key would potentially get stuck if modifier key was released first.
- Fixed: When extruding, in some cases the verts would slightly separate, causing inaccurate results.
- Fixed: Exporting .gltf/.glb files that contain instances with a negative scale would cause tiles to be appear inside out when imported into other programs.
- Fixed: Exporting .gltf/.glb animations caused current pose to reset after export.
