CULTIC update for 18 October 2022

CULTIC: Chapter One - Update v102

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

v102 of CULTIC is finally out on the main branch. This build included some pretty major changes that needed to be tested a bit more extensively than my smaller patches. Full details below!

This is a fairly lofty patch, so as always, if there are any issues or feedback, drop me a thread in the forums!

System Changes

  • Unity version updated to address a crash happening with the particle engine
  • XML culture invariance introduced to help prevent issues with save files

E1M6 Balancing

E1M6's encounter was a major pain point to the community, While this encounter is intended to be difficult, I do understand that replaying the entire mission was tedious, and not the kind of challenge I wanted for the players. Due to this, the following changes have been made:

  • Checkpoint introduced between third wave of cultists and the boss entrance
  • An additional supply cache is made available when the boss appears
  • The boss now has an additional attack
  • Smaller amount of cultists in wave 1
  • Cultist spawns after the boss' arrival are now limited to low-rank cultists

Bug Fixes

  • Various audio sources properly hooked up to audio mixer
  • Textures with unintended shininess were toned down
  • A fence in E1M9 that was solid can now be shot through
  • Burning enemies now properly drop loot pickups
  • Confirm action (left mouse) now properly opens the main menu on the title screen
  • Player can no longer grow a third arm while throwing hatchets and using the lighter
  • Intro cutscene music should now properly adhere to music volume preferences
  • Fixed a bug where player controls would get reset to defaults if they opened the controls menu from the main menu and then cancelled out of it without making changes

Other Changes

  • Progress menu reworked into a Scene Select menu. Allows any map that has been previously completed to be replayed, with choice of two loadouts
  • Brightness in E1M1/M2 caves was lowered
  • Small pistol ammo drops now give 10 rounds (down from 20). A deeper audit into ammo availability is planned to look into ammo surpluses and deficits
  • Debug console key is now bindable
  • A sequence break in E1M3 was made inaccessible as it was a bit too easy to access casually

