CULTIC: Chapter One - Update v102

v102 of CULTIC is finally out on the main branch. This build included some pretty major changes that needed to be tested a bit more extensively than my smaller patches. Full details below!
This is a fairly lofty patch, so as always, if there are any issues or feedback, drop me a thread in the forums!
System Changes
- Unity version updated to address a crash happening with the particle engine
- XML culture invariance introduced to help prevent issues with save files
E1M6 Balancing
E1M6's encounter was a major pain point to the community, While this encounter is intended to be difficult, I do understand that replaying the entire mission was tedious, and not the kind of challenge I wanted for the players. Due to this, the following changes have been made:
- Checkpoint introduced between third wave of cultists and the boss entrance
- An additional supply cache is made available when the boss appears
- The boss now has an additional attack
- Smaller amount of cultists in wave 1
- Cultist spawns after the boss' arrival are now limited to low-rank cultists
Bug Fixes
- Various audio sources properly hooked up to audio mixer
- Textures with unintended shininess were toned down
- A fence in E1M9 that was solid can now be shot through
- Burning enemies now properly drop loot pickups
- Confirm action (left mouse) now properly opens the main menu on the title screen
- Player can no longer grow a third arm while throwing hatchets and using the lighter
- Intro cutscene music should now properly adhere to music volume preferences
- Fixed a bug where player controls would get reset to defaults if they opened the controls menu from the main menu and then cancelled out of it without making changes
Other Changes
- Progress menu reworked into a Scene Select menu. Allows any map that has been previously completed to be replayed, with choice of two loadouts
- Brightness in E1M1/M2 caves was lowered
- Small pistol ammo drops now give 10 rounds (down from 20). A deeper audit into ammo availability is planned to look into ammo surpluses and deficits
- Debug console key is now bindable
- A sequence break in E1M3 was made inaccessible as it was a bit too easy to access casually
