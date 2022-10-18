My Halloween Home Events

The nights are growing shorter and there's an eerie chill in the air, All Hallow's Eve is nearly upon us! Get your Home in shape for the season by earning a collection of spooky buildings and decorations with the Home: Halloween Episode Event, and help Cassandra with her Halloween Party prep with the Halloween Candy Party Event!

Event Duration:

Event Details:

Experience Querencia’s first Halloween and earn yourself some proper decor!

Requirements: Lv. 200 and above (Zero characters must have completed up to Chapter 2). Your character must have completed the Home tutorial quest.

Accept the ‘[Home] Autumn, Pumpkins, Halloween!’ scenario quest by talking to the Caretaker inside your Home. Your character must be Lv. 200 and above to start this quest.

If you started the scenario quest, but would like to complete it on a different character, you can use the ‘Reset quest progress’ option on the Home UI.

If you don’t have a Home yet, check out our v.234 patch notes for more information!

Once the scenario quest is complete, you can accept the ‘[Home] Halloween Home Party’ quest from the star event notifier on the left side of the screen. Your character must be Lv. 101 and above to start this quest.

In order to obtain special Halloween-themed furnishings, you’ll be given an option to send your Caretaker shopping for them! You can select from the following: Build Pack Shopping Time: 16 hours Cannot obtain duplicates

Large Halloween Furnishings Pack Shopping Time: 10 hours Can obtain duplicates

Small Halloween Furnishings Pack Shopping Time: 5 hours Can obtain duplicates



After your Caretaker goes shopping 10 times, you can accept the ‘[Home] Halloween Home Party’ quest to receive a Halloween Fondue Fountain furnishing!

The following furnishings have special features: Awakened Jiangshi CD Player allows you to play different music.

Jack-O-Lantern Totem Floor Lamp and the Halloween Mini Lights change color every time they’re clicked!

Halloween Fondue Fountain provides a candy item, with a small chance to receive a cupcake, when a visitor clicks on it. The furnishing provides up to 10 candies max per day, until November 1 at 11:59 AM UTC . You cannot receive candy from the fountain at your own Home. You can only get 1 candy a day per character. Halloween Candy: Provides one of the trait +10 Halloween Cupcake: Provides one of the trait +50

