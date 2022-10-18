My Halloween Home Events

The nights are growing shorter and there's an eerie chill in the air, All Hallow's Eve is nearly upon us! Get your Home in shape for the season by earning a collection of spooky buildings and decorations with the Home: Halloween Episode Event, and help Cassandra with her Halloween Party prep with the Halloween Candy Party Event!
Home: Halloween Episode
Event Duration:
- PDT (UTC -7): Tuesday, October 18, 2022 5:00 PM - Tuesday, November 1, 2022 4:59 PM
- CEST/CET (UTC +2/+1): Wednesday, October 19, 2022 2:00 AM CEST - Wednesday, November 2, 2022 12:59 AM CET
- AEDT (UTC +11): Wednesday, October 19, 2022 11:00 AM - Wednesday, October 5, 2022 10:59 AM
Event Details:
Experience Querencia’s first Halloween and earn yourself some proper decor!
Requirements: Lv. 200 and above (Zero characters must have completed up to Chapter 2). Your character must have completed the Home tutorial quest.
Accept the ‘[Home] Autumn, Pumpkins, Halloween!’ scenario quest by talking to the Caretaker inside your Home.
- Your character must be Lv. 200 and above to start this quest.
- If you started the scenario quest, but would like to complete it on a different character, you can use the ‘Reset quest progress’ option on the Home UI.
If you don’t have a Home yet, check out our v.234 patch notes for more information!
Once the scenario quest is complete, you can accept the ‘[Home] Halloween Home Party’ quest from the star event notifier on the left side of the screen.
- Your character must be Lv. 101 and above to start this quest.
In order to obtain special Halloween-themed furnishings, you’ll be given an option to send your Caretaker shopping for them! You can select from the following:
-
Build Pack
- Shopping Time: 16 hours
- Cannot obtain duplicates
Large Halloween Furnishings Pack
-
Shopping Time: 10 hours
-
Can obtain duplicates
Small Halloween Furnishings Pack
Shopping Time: 5 hours
Can obtain duplicates
After your Caretaker goes shopping 10 times, you can accept the ‘[Home] Halloween Home Party’ quest to receive a Halloween Fondue Fountain furnishing!
The following furnishings have special features:
Awakened Jiangshi CD Player allows you to play different music.
Jack-O-Lantern Totem Floor Lamp and the Halloween Mini Lights change color every time they’re clicked!
Halloween Fondue Fountain provides a candy item, with a small chance to receive a cupcake, when a visitor clicks on it. The furnishing provides up to 10 candies max per day, until November 1 at 11:59 AM UTC. You cannot receive candy from the fountain at your own Home. You can only get 1 candy a day per character.
Halloween Candy: Provides one of the trait +10
Halloween Cupcake: Provides one of the trait +50
The scenario quest can only be done once per world.
Event Rewards:
Build Pack (Shopping Time: 16 hours)
- Overgrown Pumpkin Patch Metal Window
- Dark Night Metal Window
- Burgundy Neon Party Roof
- Violet Neon Party Roof
- Arcadia Neon Party Roof
- Swinging Ghost And Bat
- Witch In Moonlight
- Gray Stucco Exterior Wall
- Dark Log Exterior Wall
- Terracotta Wall
- Classic Silk Wallpaper
- Overgrown Pumpkin Patch Metal Window
- Dark Night Metal Window
- Dancing Burgundy Neon Window
- Dancing Violet Neon Window
- Dancing Arcadia Neon Window
- Dark Wooden Tile
- Clay Brick Tile
Large Halloween Furnishings Pack (Shopping Time: 10 hours)
- Awakened Jiangshi CD Player
- Guest on a Moonlit Night Large Window
- Spider Web Metal Window
- [Poster] Phantom and Pumpkin City
- [Poster] Orchid's Halloween
- [Poster] Hallowkitty Club Opening!
- Monster Bed of Pumpkin Patch
- Halloween Party Table
- Midnight Guest Hanger
- Witch's Iron Pot Fireplace
- Vampire's Rest Chair
- Gothic Iron Partition
- Halloween Candy Tree
- Jack-O-Lantern Totem Floor Lamp
- Jack-O-Lantern Mirror Ball
Small Halloween Furnishings Pack (Shopping Time: 5 hours)
- Halloween Party Garland
- Halloween Mini Lights
- Antique Candle Holder
- [Poster] Hallowkitty's Work Studio
- [Poster] Hidden Story
- [Poster] Spooky Ghost Hunter
- Halloween Party Chair
- It's a Surprise! Fake Chair
- Skull Chocolate Fountain
- Plum Nependeath of Hell
- Light Green Nependeath of Hell
- Marigolds
- Halloween Party Balloon Package
- Ghost Armchair
- Jack-O-Lantern Mirror Ball
Halloween Candy Party
Event Duration:
- PDT (UTC -7): Tuesday, October 25, 2022 5:00 PM - Tuesday, November 1, 2022 4:59 PM
- CEST/CET (UTC +2/+1): Wednesday, October 26, 2022 2:00 AM CEST - Wednesday, November 2, 2022 12:59 AM CET
- AEDT (UTC +11): Wednesday, October 26, 2022 11:00 AM - Wednesday, October 5, 2022 10:59 AM
Event Details:
Cassandra’s got a sweet tooth and will reward you for helping her out!
Requirement: Lv. 101 and above (Zero characters must have completed up to Chapter 2).
Accept the ‘[Halloween] Halloween Candy Party’ quest through either the star event notifier on the left side of the screen.
Upon accepting the quest, Cassandra will ask you to create candies for the party. Each candy requires three ingredients.
Check the hint Cassandra gives you for one of the three ingredients needed to make each candy. You can work together with other Maplers to figure out the other two ingredients needed.
Click the ‘[Halloween] Halloween Candy Party’ quest when you have all the ingredients. You will get your reward after making a total of three candies.
Hidden mission alert! Complete the hidden mission to select either the Permanent Halloween Jack-O-Lantern Mount Coupon or Permanent Halloween Ghost Mount Coupon by November 1 at 11:59 PM UTC.
Halloween Candy Party event can be done once per world.
Event Rewards:
- Halloween Kitty Cat Ears Coupon: Tradeable within account, 7-day duration. Use the coupon to receive Halloween Kitty Cat Ears: Untradeable.
Hidden Mission Rewards: Complete the hidden mission by November 1 at 11:59 PM UTC to select one of the following:
- Permanent Halloween Jack-O-Lantern Mount Coupon: Tradeable within account, 7-day duration.
- Permanent Halloween Ghost Mount Coupon: Tradeable within account, 7-day duration.
