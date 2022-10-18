VERSION 2.6 LANDBOX

#Bug fix when saving local Land to Online

#Implementation of the Market, you can sell your created land and earn BLOX.

#Implementation of land destruction, you recover 50% of the BLOX value if you wanted to delete a Land.

#Implementation of GOLD Bounty for Land followers. If you follow a land, and the owner makes an update. You earn 1 GOLD for the visit and so does the owner.

#Added SKINS for purchases by GOLD.

#Added BLOX for purchase by GOLD.

Torch Optimization