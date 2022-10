Share · View all patches · Build 9748714 · Last edited 18 October 2022 – 21:06:39 UTC by Wendy

Hi folks! Got a new minor update for y'all!

STEAM VERSION 13

WHAT'S NEW?

I'm slowly writing original music for this game. The Overworld now has one of my new songs!

Level 3 is about 35% done in terms on Layout. No Ancient Coins or Coins (yet), but there is a new item to find and use...

12 Ancient Coins and 60 coins total are yours for the taking!

Please let me know if you found any bugs! I greatly appreciate it!

Thanks all!

Pigmy