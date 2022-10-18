Update 0.8.4490a

Miniscript updated to latest version 1.5.1!
Miniscript is the language on which GreyScript is forked. Due to various changes and improvements of the new Miniscript some scripts may need some adjustments to work with the new version.
This build also adds a new general scripting method called get_custom_object which returns an empty Map object that can be used to share data back and forth with programs launched with shell.launch
In addition to the Miniscript update, various improvements and fixes have been made on server side to improve stability.
The experimental build will remain open for a couple of days In case any tester needs to copy any script left there.
Changelog
-
Updated Miniscript to version 1.5.1
-
Added scripting method get_custom_object that can be used to share data back and forth with programs launched with shell.launch
-
Improvements in the management of threads on the server to avoid problems of selective freezes of clients for several minutes or infinite loading.
-
Fixed bug that caused monthly payments to not resume under certain circumstances.
-
metaxploit.scan and metaxploit.scan_address no longer checks if the metaxploit.so file exists after importing it with include_lib
-
Updated manual with the official Miniscript documentation under Scripting > Basics
-
Fixed bug when obtaining the list of active processes of a computer that could cause unexpected behavior in scripts when several of them were executed simultaneously.
-
Fixed bug in push method that allowed to bypass the max limit of elements in a map.
-
Changed game connection port to a less common one to avoid conflicts with other programs and games.
-
Fixed Bug #925 - Function returns first used argument without return statement.
-
Fixed Bug #160 - break does not work inside if statement with else
-
Fixed Bug #607 - Can't compile multiline statement
-
Fixed Bug #613 - assignment failing with expressions involving 'and' and 'or'
-
Fixed Bug #614 -
noton empty string returns null instead of 1
-
Fixed Bug #615 - mismatched
end ifis not flagged as an error
-
Fixed Bug #616 - line numbers off after
elsestatement
-
Fixed Bug #730 - assigning result of "and" and "or" operations causes runtime error
Changed files in this update