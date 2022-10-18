Update 0.8.4490a

Share · View all patches · Build 9748611 · Last edited 18 October 2022 – 22:09:07 UTC by Wendy

Miniscript updated to latest version 1.5.1!

Miniscript is the language on which GreyScript is forked. Due to various changes and improvements of the new Miniscript some scripts may need some adjustments to work with the new version.

This build also adds a new general scripting method called get_custom_object which returns an empty Map object that can be used to share data back and forth with programs launched with shell.launch

In addition to the Miniscript update, various improvements and fixes have been made on server side to improve stability.

The experimental build will remain open for a couple of days In case any tester needs to copy any script left there.

Changelog