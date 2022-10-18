Hotfix (v.40.2)

Changes

• Improved the Flashlight's ability to stun Ataimon

• Buffed Ataimon's movement speed by 20%

• Added logic to adjust the rotating fire trap's speed based on selected difficulty

Fixes

• Removed the screen fade to black when leaving the nightmare room

• Raised the terrain on Nekhbet Chasm to prevent the tomb clipping through

• Fixed a mesh clipping issue on the Nekhbet Chasm stairs

• Fixed an issue causing the skybox to be visible when leaving the ritual room via portal

• Fixed a clipping issue with the hidden corridor on the new tomb variation

• Fixed an issue causing stuck AI on tomb variations #3 and #5

• Fixed an issue with player radar arrow color not changing on the map

• Fixed rogue levers spawning on the new tomb variation

• Fixed an issue with Rathos' enraged state not matching his enraged appearance

• Fixed an issue preventing the Tutorial achievement from completing until another round

• Fixed the ability for VR players to teleport in the sand portion of the death room