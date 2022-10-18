Hotfix (v.40.2)

Changes
• Improved the Flashlight's ability to stun Ataimon
• Buffed Ataimon's movement speed by 20%
• Added logic to adjust the rotating fire trap's speed based on selected difficulty
Fixes
• Removed the screen fade to black when leaving the nightmare room
• Raised the terrain on Nekhbet Chasm to prevent the tomb clipping through
• Fixed a mesh clipping issue on the Nekhbet Chasm stairs
• Fixed an issue causing the skybox to be visible when leaving the ritual room via portal
• Fixed a clipping issue with the hidden corridor on the new tomb variation
• Fixed an issue causing stuck AI on tomb variations #3 and #5
• Fixed an issue with player radar arrow color not changing on the map
• Fixed rogue levers spawning on the new tomb variation
• Fixed an issue with Rathos' enraged state not matching his enraged appearance
• Fixed an issue preventing the Tutorial achievement from completing until another round
• Fixed the ability for VR players to teleport in the sand portion of the death room
