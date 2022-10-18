Vanilla Plus DLC is now available!

Hey everyone!

Just a quick update this time.

Reworked and improved version of Vanilla Plus addon which is aimed to preserve the original game feel even more while still keeping RealRTCW 4.0 QOL improvements is now live on Steam!

Now all weapons have their "vanilla-like" model which contains far less polygons than RealRTCW HD models. But you can still disable new weapons thanks to the "Arsenal Type" switch in the game options.

In addition to that Vanilla Plus is no longer restricted from any of the RealRTCW QOL features. Achievements, custom maps, new enemies, reinforcements... Everything is compatible with it now.

All you need to do to activate Vanilla Plus is download DLC below.

!If you want to switch between HD version of RealRTCW and Vanilla Plus one - just uncheck/check Vanilla Plus DLC in the RealRTCW game properties on Steam.!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2189060/RealRTCW__Vanilla_Plus/

Almost forgot... There is another DLC i released a few days ago which makes German characters speak their native language. You can check that out too. Activation/deactivation process is the same as for Vanilla Plus.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2180820/RealRTCW__German_Voice_Pack/

Enjoy!

WolfETPlayer