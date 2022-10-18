 Skip to content

Breaker's World update for 18 October 2022

Game launch Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an issue with file name causing problems.
Sorry for the inconvenience you should be able to play as normal now. Please let me know if there are any other issues.

