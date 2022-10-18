Hotfix 1.0.2f1 (Please read!)

Hi everyone,

at first: thanks to everyone who bought and played Indoorlands in the last days. And sorry to everyone who wasn't able to enjoy the game

Stability issues

Unfortunately we had a quite bad start in terms of game stability. For some (not all) users the game crashed frequently.

This issue was super hard to reproduce and took us three nights and days to track down the problem. In the end it seems like the multithreaded renderer of our Unity version is causing quite some trouble in our project (nothing we can affect). What we did now is disabling this option temporarily; this should stop the crashes (which was the most important thing for us). The downside however: You might see some degraded performance. We hope the impact isn't too extreme, but please let us know. We'll update the game as soon as possible when this defect is resolved.

For those where the game ran well and now have poorer performance, you can play the old version on the "previous" branch.

Other changes

Unfortunately, due to the extreme timesucker mentioned above, we didn't have much time to work on other things, but we did get a little bit done.

Fixed: Coaster did grant money as upkeep instead of costing money

Fixed: The water scooter and ferris wheel entertainment hall wasn't properly reachable by visitors

Fixed: Rare cases where navmesh graph could be scanned wrongly and thus not be targeted by visitors.

Fixed: Ride hall cameras not working without placing a ride

Fixed: Coaster water hall environment clipping into hall

Fixed: Visible LOD-change poppings on the coaster supports

Fixed: Some fences hat wrong offsets and caused clipping or alignment issues

Fixed: Some typos

Fixed: The boat ride and splash crash had white planes outside the building

Fixed: Random environment objects spawning in lake

Fixed: Some UI animations not playing when paused

Added: New supporter names (thanks to you all and see you in the game!)

If you encounter any issues, crashes or just want to leave feedback, feel free to submit a report in the game. The upper left corner (bug symbol) provides a form for this. Also feel free to join our Discord ( https://discord.gg/2X8WWaK )