Infinimine update for 18 October 2022

Infinimine Ver. 30-31

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-More optimizations to hopefully kill the ping bug that's been around since boss was added
-Fixed a font bug that was causing a highlight type issue on guild vendor
-Lanterns should no longer be blinding in Boss Battle
-Re-worked how progress tier calculates to prevent a bug that would temp set you to a lower progress tier then back up after hitting a block
-Boss no longer scales down it simply increases the timer based on player count in the case that it would be impossible to kill with current player fighting
-Fixed a guild null that could appear in log
-Tier History can now be closed using Escape
-Increased blocks to spawn Mine boss to 40k
-Fixed Buffs not fading after they wore off if you didn't change any equipment out
-Added a Hotkey to open Tier Hist(H)
-Added a new Party Toggle(Party Mining Mode(Beta))
-Ports the party to a unique location
-Party Members Visually see the Tier they were in before the port
-Location is determined by the player that has the lowest progress tier in the party
-Progress is shared to everyone in party that has there Tier hist teleport set to their current progress tier
-Changed how mouse is handled when right clicking, no longer beams to center of screen and should remember its last position
-Formatted the Ore goals when displaying the Tier goals instead of percent's
-Reduced the boss kill time... The formula was way to forgiving
-Fixed a Skill Damage Mult decreasing damage rather than increasing in most cases
-Fixed Loading bar progress not updating
-Fixed issue with staff laser duplicating itself during Boss Fight
-Changed how Boss de-leveled when failed 10 -> 5, 5 -> 2, 2->0

Changed files in this update

