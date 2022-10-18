0.9.2.1 is available on the Tester's branch!

Hello! The primary purpose of this patch is to migrate the aircraft guns/bullets to the new system used by the vehicles. This brings the optimizations and robustness from the vehicle weapons to the aircraft. For the most part this is a back end change, but in updating the code it has resulted in a lot of tangential features being updated.

This patch made some pretty large behind the scenes changes, so in the interest of stability I'd like to keep it on the tester's branch for a cycle or two.

ZSU-57-2

This patch brings in a new unit, the ZSU-57-2. This "flak tank" is primarily an area denial weapon. It's not very accurate, and cannot fire under a certain altitude, but if you get hit by a salvo it can be devastating. The ZSU-57-2 can be selected in the Strike Instant Action mode, and has been added to the Arena Demo.

Timed fuzes and flak

Vehicles can now be configured to fire an explosive round with a timed fuze. The new ZSU-57-2 fires these rounds. Flak rounds are explosive with a high splash damage, but aren't precisely aimed. The flak rounds of the ZSU-57-2 cannot explode below a minimum altitude, so they can be safely avoided by flying below the flak screens.

Changelog