Chapter 03 Available Now!

Hey everyone!

It took a lot more time than expected, and there were quite a few issues along the way, but I'm happy to say that CHAPTER 03 - COPS, ROBBERS, AND MY STOLEN HEART is now available!

You can get the DLC HERE .

Chapter 03 is sizably larger with a bit over 1GB in size compared to Chapter 02 which was closer to 200MB. The base game has also increased by around 700MB, so please be aware of that as the update needs to be downloaded before playing. If you have the Chapter Pass (1-4), there will be an update available to you which includes Chapter 03.

Starting Chapter 03

You can either load up your save and continue your story or go to the CH# icon on the main menu and select Chapter 03. Once you're in the Terminal Between Chapters, any DLC you have will be added to your phone, and you'll get a text from me on your in-game phone. If this doesn't happen automatically, simply click "START CHAPTER 03" for a refresh, and then again to start Chapter 03. Let me know if you have any issues at all.

Please note that the game does need a restart after downloading the DLC. You’re now given the option to restart when you’re in the Terminal Between Chapters.

Complete the set Chapters (2-3)

There’s a complete-the-set bundle available for Chapters 02 and 03. if you’ve already purchased Chapter 02 separately, it will provide a discount when purchasing Chapter 03 alone. You can get it HERE .

New communications help

I love developing this game, but doing everything alone doesn’t make sense anymore. To help out with things, I’ve hired someone to be involved with communications and social media part-time. Along with that, they’ll also be a mod on the Zero2herogames discord in the future. This doesn't mean I’m not gonna be involved in the communication, but the hope is that they will help keep you all updated and answer questions more regularly than I’m able to. They’ll be involved more next month.

Bad Ending #2

Just a reminder that the second bad ending is available in this chapter, and it is an actual ending to the game, so remember to save!

What’s next?

While working on Chapter 04, there’s going to be two smaller updates prior to the first part of Chapter 04 which are going to help add on to the next chapter of the game. The first update is going to be for Chapter 01. There’s quite a few new renders and animations that are going to be added to the game, as well as some more story content on Katrina and Kacey, who are involved in Chapter 04. I’d recommend playing Chapter 01 again when it’s done, but the new scenes will automatically be added to your phone in the Chapter 03 terminal between chapters or through a code you can input in the Shop. After that, the Booty Call app and its fun little prelude story (involving Katrina and the main characters) will be added to the game. Side-by-side with those 2 updates, I’ll be working on Chapter 04. Going forward, in order to decrease the time between releases, the Chapters will be released in parts on Steam via the Chapter Pass. Chapters 02 and 03 were broken down into 5 parts, and Chapter 04 will be around 5-6 parts. Right now I’m working on the new locations and outfits in Chapter 04. I’ll post some images when they’re done :)

That’s it for now. I’m going to keep testing Chapter 03 on Steam, but please do let me know if there are any issues at all.

More news soon, and thanks for your support!

Cheers,

ZeroHero