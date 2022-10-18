Update 1.4 - Halloween Season Event!

Share · View all patches · Build 9747991 · Last edited 18 October 2022 – 18:46:08 UTC by Wendy

It's the Halloween season again, and we've prepared a scare-tastic update to celebrate the spookiest time of year!

HALLOWEEN SEASON EVENT

From October 18th to November 10th, Spacelines will be chock-full of decorations and easter eggs that will put you in the right mood for the occasion!

SEASON-EXCLUSIVE UNLOCKABLES

For a limited time only, flight attendants will be able to find lost parcels containing awesome ghostly company logos and colors, guaranteed to strike fear into the hearts of rival spacelines!

Don't miss your chance! Time for some space trick-or-treating!