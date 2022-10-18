 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spacelines From The Far Out update for 18 October 2022

Update 1.4 - Halloween Season Event!

Share · View all patches · Build 9747991 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's the Halloween season again, and we've prepared a scare-tastic update to celebrate the spookiest time of year!

HALLOWEEN SEASON EVENT

From October 18th to November 10th, Spacelines will be chock-full of decorations and easter eggs that will put you in the right mood for the occasion!

SEASON-EXCLUSIVE UNLOCKABLES

For a limited time only, flight attendants will be able to find lost parcels containing awesome ghostly company logos and colors, guaranteed to strike fear into the hearts of rival spacelines!

Don't miss your chance! Time for some space trick-or-treating!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1412851
  • Loading history…
Depot 1412852
  • Loading history…
Depot 1412853
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link