Update 1.4 - Halloween Season Event!

It's the Halloween season again, and we've prepared a scare-tastic update to celebrate the spookiest time of year!
HALLOWEEN SEASON EVENT
From October 18th to November 10th, Spacelines will be chock-full of decorations and easter eggs that will put you in the right mood for the occasion!
SEASON-EXCLUSIVE UNLOCKABLES
For a limited time only, flight attendants will be able to find lost parcels containing awesome ghostly company logos and colors, guaranteed to strike fear into the hearts of rival spacelines!
Don't miss your chance! Time for some space trick-or-treating!
Changed files in this update