 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lootbox RPG update for 18 October 2022

Update 2022-10-18

Share · View all patches · Build 9747943 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With today's patch, you will be able to sort your inventory. Just click and hold the inventory icon on your character screen. Cool, isn't it?
In addition, the zombie mode has gotten some enhancements. You will now try to use magic spells to light your surroundings or open locked chests - if you don't have a torch/lamp/key in your inventory.
And there's another QoL enhancement: a small check is now shown on the level number in the upper right if you've already completed the level before.

Enjoy your crawl!

Changed files in this update

"Lootbox RPG"-Depot macos Depot 1901732
  • Loading history…
"Lootbox RPG"-Depot Win Depot 1901733
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link