Update 2022-10-18

With today's patch, you will be able to sort your inventory. Just click and hold the inventory icon on your character screen. Cool, isn't it?

In addition, the zombie mode has gotten some enhancements. You will now try to use magic spells to light your surroundings or open locked chests - if you don't have a torch/lamp/key in your inventory.

And there's another QoL enhancement: a small check is now shown on the level number in the upper right if you've already completed the level before.

Enjoy your crawl!