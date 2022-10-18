Private multiplayer games, easier difficulty & many fixes

Hi folks, we've added support for private multiplayer games in this update. If you want to play with friends, click the padlock, when you're creating your game. You must then share the ID at the bottom of the page and your friends can go to the lobby, click the key, paste the ID and your game will appear in their game list. From here, it works just like a normal game. Here's the other changes:

Lots of fixes aimed at improving multiplayer stability.

Windowed mode now constrained to 16:9 (since the game is anyway).

Added a new element to the wealth panel to better explain how wealth is used to purchase other resources.

Fixed Steam achievements not triggering if you had won with that empire in the demo. This may also fix other achievement issues, if not we'll keep fixing!

Fixed a couple bugs with Annus Mirabilis leading to blockers.

Fixed a bug with Mathematics leading to a blocker.

Ensured opportunities never give more than the maximum level of a tech or waste reduction.

Added 24h/turn and 36h/turn timer options in multiplayer.

Novice difficulty effect increased from '+30% Wealth +30 Wealth/turn' to '+50% Wealth +30 Wealth/turn'.

Ganges Plain difficulty ratings updated (they are all Medium now).

Fix for RU and PL plurals occasionally not appearing in lobby text or tooltips.

A few translations improved thanks to feedback.

A few text tweaks in the tutorial, credits, etc.