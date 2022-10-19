Battlerace - Halloween event

Hello people,

Halloween day is fast approaching! On this occasion, we are discounting the game by -75% and launching a Halloween-themed event that will last from October 19 to November 2.

We are adding a Halloween theme to the game and we wish you a lot of fun :D

Thank you,

TieDeveloper

Website: https://tiedeveloper.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TieDeveloper

Discord: https://discord.gg/tmJEtANHn4

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR3PS6f-xjh7N2fOe1bOOSQ

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/104796255542527

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tiedeveloper