Battlerace - Halloween event

Hello people,
Halloween day is fast approaching! On this occasion, we are discounting the game by -75% and launching a Halloween-themed event that will last from October 19 to November 2.
We are adding a Halloween theme to the game and we wish you a lot of fun :D
Thank you,
TieDeveloper
Website: https://tiedeveloper.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TieDeveloper
Discord: https://discord.gg/tmJEtANHn4
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR3PS6f-xjh7N2fOe1bOOSQ
Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/104796255542527
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tiedeveloper
Changed files in this update