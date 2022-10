BLINK & SHOOT. Full Release!

FEATURES & IMPROVEMENTS

๐Ÿ”ธ New locomotion mode: Blink! To help people that suffer from motion sickness we introduced an alternative movement mode. It works by selecting a point to move to and moving the player there in a fast and linear way, as far as possible. It doesn't prevent anomaly damage or allow access to otherwise inaccessible places.

๐Ÿ”ธ New Guns. We are adding some long awaited classic firearms: FAL, Desert Eagle, M14 and Glock 18c.

๐Ÿ”ธ Items are not scattered on death, but are put inside a backpack on a player's corpse to prevent item loss and streamline recovery.

๐Ÿ”ธ Improvements to various game sounds, volume balance, and fixes to multiple audio related issues.

๐Ÿ”ธ Added new small points of interest, additional covers and places to loot in Pobeda Factory, Kolhoz Zarya, and Bolotki Village areas.

๐Ÿ”ธ Spectre scope zoom is now 4x by default and 1x when switched, not the other way around.

๐Ÿ”ธ Updated ladder grab/climb sounds

๐Ÿ”ธ Drastically reduced the frequency of mimic phrases so they don't bother so much by the end game.

๐Ÿ”ธ Added VFX to the healing booth.

๐Ÿ”ธ Updated certain texts and lines of dialogue.

๐Ÿ”ธ New VFX for artifact reveal and anomaly grass interaction with light

๐Ÿ”ธ Added the option to interact with drawers,doors and various other stuff with Grip instead of Trigger.

๐Ÿ”ธ Different weapon sounds depending on the distance it is fired.

๐Ÿ”ธ Ammo can be loaded by contacting a not held ammo with a box in hand.

๐Ÿ”ธ Improved seated mode.

๐Ÿ”ธ Performance improvements

BUG FIXES

Fixed During Beta

๐Ÿ”ธ Fixed multiple crashes.

๐Ÿ”ธ Fixed bugs that made anomalies larger than their intended size (especially lightning), making some of the clusters too hard or blocking artifact retrieval altogether.

๐Ÿ”ธ Removed debug red arrows very rarely appear after bullet impacts.

๐Ÿ”ธ Fixed toilet paper pieces sometimes not spawning anymore.

๐Ÿ”ธ Fixed bullets not properly ricocheting from dense surfaces.

๐Ÿ”ธ Fixed bullet shells not always being ejected.

๐Ÿ”ธ Fixed multiple minor issues.

๐Ÿ”ธ Fix AK bolt sound not always playing when released.

๐Ÿ”ธ Fixed smoke grenade visual fx.

๐Ÿ”ธ Fixed Steam achievement - Classic Move.

๐Ÿ”ธ Fixed crier artifact constant sound bug

๐Ÿ”ธ Fixed positions for the VSS, VAL, and DVL magazines.

Fixed After Beta

๐Ÿ”ธ Fixed incorrect display of 5.45ั 39, 5.56ั 45, and .357. Calibre ammo boxes. The .45 was a mistake!

๐Ÿ”ธ Fixed recoil stats of certain guns โ€” Glock 17, Glock 18, Aug, and others.

๐Ÿ”ธ Fixed a sound bug occurring during critical hits.

๐Ÿ”ธ Fixed the visual textures of certain guns.

๐Ÿ”ธ Fixed an issue when the pointer would get stuck on your backpack in Blink mode.

๐Ÿ”ธ Fixed bugs with the playerโ€™s corpse and a backpack that could lead to poor performance and other technical issues.

๐Ÿ”ธ Fixed an engine issue that would result in one of the most common game crashes.

๐Ÿ”ธ Improved optimization (weโ€™re always working on this one).

๐Ÿ”ธ Minor visual improvements in specific locations.