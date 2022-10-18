BLINK & SHOOT. Full Release!

FEATURES & IMPROVEMENTS

🔸 New locomotion mode: Blink! To help people that suffer from motion sickness we introduced an alternative movement mode. It works by selecting a point to move to and moving the player there in a fast and linear way, as far as possible. It doesn't prevent anomaly damage or allow access to otherwise inaccessible places.

🔸 New Guns. We are adding some long awaited classic firearms: FAL, Desert Eagle, M14 and Glock 18c.

🔸 Items are not scattered on death, but are put inside a backpack on a player's corpse to prevent item loss and streamline recovery.

🔸 Improvements to various game sounds, volume balance, and fixes to multiple audio related issues.

🔸 Added new small points of interest, additional covers and places to loot in Pobeda Factory, Kolhoz Zarya, and Bolotki Village areas.

🔸 Spectre scope zoom is now 4x by default and 1x when switched, not the other way around.

🔸 Updated ladder grab/climb sounds

🔸 Drastically reduced the frequency of mimic phrases so they don't bother so much by the end game.

🔸 Added VFX to the healing booth.

🔸 Updated certain texts and lines of dialogue.

🔸 New VFX for artifact reveal and anomaly grass interaction with light

🔸 Added the option to interact with drawers,doors and various other stuff with Grip instead of Trigger.

🔸 Different weapon sounds depending on the distance it is fired.

🔸 Ammo can be loaded by contacting a not held ammo with a box in hand.

🔸 Improved seated mode.

🔸 Performance improvements

BUG FIXES

Fixed During Beta

🔸 Fixed multiple crashes.

🔸 Fixed bugs that made anomalies larger than their intended size (especially lightning), making some of the clusters too hard or blocking artifact retrieval altogether.

🔸 Removed debug red arrows very rarely appear after bullet impacts.

🔸 Fixed toilet paper pieces sometimes not spawning anymore.

🔸 Fixed bullets not properly ricocheting from dense surfaces.

🔸 Fixed bullet shells not always being ejected.

🔸 Fixed multiple minor issues.

🔸 Fix AK bolt sound not always playing when released.

🔸 Fixed smoke grenade visual fx.

🔸 Fixed Steam achievement - Classic Move.

🔸 Fixed crier artifact constant sound bug

🔸 Fixed positions for the VSS, VAL, and DVL magazines.

Fixed After Beta

🔸 Fixed incorrect display of 5.45х39, 5.56х45, and .357. Calibre ammo boxes. The .45 was a mistake!

🔸 Fixed recoil stats of certain guns — Glock 17, Glock 18, Aug, and others.

🔸 Fixed a sound bug occurring during critical hits.

🔸 Fixed the visual textures of certain guns.

🔸 Fixed an issue when the pointer would get stuck on your backpack in Blink mode.

🔸 Fixed positions for the VSS, VAL, and DVL magazines.

🔸 Fixed bugs with the player’s corpse and a backpack that could lead to poor performance and other technical issues.

🔸 Fixed an engine issue that would result in one of the most common game crashes.

🔸 Improved optimization (we’re always working on this one).

🔸 Improved seated mode.

🔸 Minor visual improvements in specific locations.