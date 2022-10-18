Gameplay Balancing Update 1.1.0 is Now Available!

There are quite a few changes this time around. Most are behind the scenes, but there should be a noticeable difference in the difficulty for some players.

The goal is not to make the whole game easier, but to smooth the difficulty curve just a bit.

Act 3

Foamflowers can now only produce 1 enemy at a time. (This change can also be seen in Act 9.)

Act 5

A checkpoint has been moved from Scene 6 to Scene 5.

An additional checkpoint has been added in Scene 7.

The placement of some geysers, platforms, and bells have been moved for clarity.

Geysers and raindrops now melt at a decreased rate when interacted with. (This change can also be seen in Acts 7 and 11.)

Misc.

The snowflake/freezing animation is now quicker to better match hitbox durations.

Fixed a bug that occurred in some enemy types when falling off a ledge.

Fixed a bug where ice shards lingered during a screen transition.

Please let me know if any additional bugs pop up and be sure to stay tuned. More exciting news is on the way!

Thank you to everyone for the continued support!