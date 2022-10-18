Update #1 (Version 2.1)

Hello again, Surveyors! Thank you all so much for giving my project your attention and interest. I have another update for you today full of fixes, tweaks, and even some small new additions! And this time, it'll even be formatted pretty!

PATCH NOTES

New Things:

Added voiced dialogue for Lizzy in the Katie and Janine scene.

Re-added a visual during the finale sequence that I had temporarily hidden and forgot to re-enable.

Added a few more sound effects.

Added a test button for the Voice volume slider in the settings menu so you can preview how loud characters generally talk.

-Generally improved the sound and visual presentation on Danger Scenario 3 beyond its launch state.

Tweaks:

-Fixed some small visual mistakes that were made.

Added some more writing for a few scenes, along with some slight revisions to help with clarity.

Fixed some of the dialogue in Danger Scenario 3 that was incorrect for what the option was. This isn't

really a bug so much as me just messing up in the script so it's going here in the tweaks section.

-Improved the Mumblershack audio. Wasn't happy with the original mix.

-Found and corrected some typos.

Bugfixes:

Fixed the "Woofs" achievement, it should now activate properly. You'll have to get there again unfortunately if it didn't activate before.

Added more checks to ensure achievements activate properly. Should also allow for achievements to activate on the main menu or starting a new game if you're transferring persistent data from a non-steam version of the game (If you try this lemme know if it works!).

Fixed an issue where Pux wouldn't leave the screen when he was supposed to during the ending sequence to Danger Scenario 3 (Flaps).

Be sure to restart Steam to make sure the update applies.

As always, if you find any bugs, typos, or errors you'd like to report, please drop them in the comments here or in this thread: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2162960/discussions/0/5277681174367887728/

I will continue to work on more small updates throughout the week. In the meantime, enjoy seeking PARADISE!