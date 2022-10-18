Update 66.2 - Pushing Forward

Hey Everyone,

We have a major follow up update today that resolves all of the issues that came with the big engine and networking update. In addition, we started enabling some of the new engine’s features – like better graphics for lower end systems, new animations and more.

This updates also deals with last of remaining exploits and issues with vehicle claiming, or selling in the info screen that had long effected the game. With all the big background updates out of the way we are also focusing on a lot of smaller bugs and a lot of these have been resolved in this update.

We are also setting time aside to finally complete offline single player as the next big feature release. Thanks for your patience - and as always – forever grateful for you support!

Now, lets take a look at what Update 66.2 brings. Please keep in mind keeping the list short as many of the fixes are combined into categories to make this easier to read: