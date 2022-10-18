Update 66.2 - Pushing Forward

Hey Everyone,
We have a major follow up update today that resolves all of the issues that came with the big engine and networking update. In addition, we started enabling some of the new engine’s features – like better graphics for lower end systems, new animations and more.
This updates also deals with last of remaining exploits and issues with vehicle claiming, or selling in the info screen that had long effected the game. With all the big background updates out of the way we are also focusing on a lot of smaller bugs and a lot of these have been resolved in this update.
We are also setting time aside to finally complete offline single player as the next big feature release. Thanks for your patience - and as always – forever grateful for you support!
Now, lets take a look at what Update 66.2 brings. Please keep in mind keeping the list short as many of the fixes are combined into categories to make this easier to read:
- Major server stability and performance improvements
- Major visual improvements for these who ran the game on lower visual settings
- Game now defaults to highest possible visual settings for new players - better engine performance easily allows decent FPS on most systems now
- Fixed an issue where server will often not show for a minute or two
- Fixed majority of issues with vehicle info screen
- Player can no longer sell same vehicle twice in the info vehicle screen
- Fixed issues on info vehicle screen with vehicles changes names or disappearing
- Fixed exploit allowing claiming same vehicle twice
- Fixed issue with players unable to get out of fighter/interceptor spaceship
- Added new animation for driving ground vehicles - with hands on the wheel
- Mining rocks will no longer damage player
- Mining rocks will no longer occasionally throw players in the air
- Changed visual effect on minable rock depleting
- Minor polish to main menu background scene visuals
Changed files in this update