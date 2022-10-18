I'm excited to announce the upcoming community tournament, the "Unrailed Bolt Track Race", scheduled for November 26th 19:00 (JST) organized by @person0710.
To participate, you should be able to speak Japanese - but I'm sure it'll be fun to watch for everyone !
Join the Discord for all details: https://discord.com/invite/Ej58XaW6sr
Unrailed! update for 18 October 2022
Upcoming Japanese Community Tournament 🏆
