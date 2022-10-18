 Skip to content

Eat Fish, Get Achievements update for 18 October 2022

New Achievements! Speedrunning And Ironfish Mode added!

You can now compete for the fastest completion speeds!

Unlock the Ironfish achievement by beating the game without a single death below target score!

Thanks for the support!

