With the update,

-Drunk state added

-AI players should not go under the ground while dribbling now

-AI players should not use speedhack now, hopefully. (Please mention about it if the problem occurs again)

-AI players should not be still. (Please mention about it if the problem occurs again)

-Ball dropping point cursors should now disappear

You can check out other small fixes in Discussions/BUGs. Also feel free to write the bugs you've encountered.

Have fun !