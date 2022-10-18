Trick or Treat? Halloween event is now available in Spirit of the Island!

Hi Islanders!

It's time for the Spooky Season in SOTI! Don't miss the Halloween event which is available right now. We bet you are curious what will be inside and we are eager to tell you!

With the Halloween event we will be introducing a special "trick or treat" mechanic. Are you ready to give your neighbours a good spook? Then prepare you best costume and come to the Town - there are tons of candy to grab! The event will happen on 13th day of Autumn (in-game time).

But what do you do with that candy? Of course you can sell it to the tourists or the trader, but a much better thing to do is.. eating them! That candy will give your character special buffs that will make you stronger, faster and overall a bit more powerful. Please remember to not eat too much sweets at once though! :D

There are also brand new Halloween themed decorations for your farm and house! And we have a fun activity, where you could put them to use as well! We are holding a "Best Halloween Farm" contest on our Discord server (you can join here!) and prizes are very exciting: top three farms (decided by community) will get a multitool each - an amazing item that you cannot acquire in game by normal means. It will allow you to do everything - be it mining, digging or cutting down logs - with just one item! It has the same speed as top tools as well. It's a rare chance so don't miss it and come participate - our server is very chill and fun hangout place!

Some very important tidbits: Halloween event will be available ONLY when it's Autumn in-game! Please note this very important bit of info!

We are super excited to see the screenshots of your farms and your comments about the event!

Trick or treat?