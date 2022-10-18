v0.9.0 UPDATED

Hi Everyone, v0.9.0 is uploaded!

Sorry about we didn't update at the weekend, I am busy with some personal stuff last week.

Here is the update list:

-update the main scene and battle scene UI.

-add battle character animation when attacking/casting/receiving damage

-added damage number font according to the damage type.

-dungeon mini-map system has been reworked to solve the problem

-added difficulty selection(previous save files will be easy difficulty):

-easy(level up giving 3 skill points, weak enemies)

-normal(level up giving 2 skill points, normal enemies)

-hard(level up giving 2 skill points, strong enemies)

-reality(level up giving 1 skill point, very strong enemies)

-fixed some location and story bugs.

-adjust skills cost(some skills are too powerful but low cost) and enhancement cost(power up now will x2 the skill cost, before is x1.5).

-fix sometime sound effects did not play.

For the sea problem we didn't manage to solve it yet so we will delay it to next update.

we will be working on the following but not sure it will be in the next update:

-unlock the sea area

-added more sea monsters and sea area stories.

-hotkey for main/explore/battle scene

-secret merchant selling random powerful stuff

-day 101~150 story

-new skills

-new dungeon

-added critical chance setting

If you encounter any bugs, please report to us.

It is better with a screenshot, thanks for the report.

Thanks for your support and waiting.