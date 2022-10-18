Halloween & Bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9746899 · Last edited 18 October 2022 – 15:59:13 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone,

with this update, we decorated the Cottage just in time for the spoooooookkky season!

Also, some bugs were fixed:

Songs should not loop anymore

Audio volume should now be saved

Arrow keys no longer toggle the sound sliders when pressed during the start pop-up or pause screen

When all songs are turned off and back on again, the shuffle button triggers a song from the playlist. Before un-toggling all music resulted in total silence

We know the music is still audible when the volume marker is moved to the left. We'll tackle this next.

Also a huge THANK YOU to everyone who purchased the Music DLC! We hope you like it!

Cheers,

DU&!