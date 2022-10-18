Halloween & Bugfixes

Hey everyone,
with this update, we decorated the Cottage just in time for the spoooooookkky season!
Also, some bugs were fixed:
- Songs should not loop anymore
- Audio volume should now be saved
- Arrow keys no longer toggle the sound sliders when pressed during the start pop-up or pause screen
- When all songs are turned off and back on again, the shuffle button triggers a song from the playlist. Before un-toggling all music resulted in total silence
We know the music is still audible when the volume marker is moved to the left. We'll tackle this next.
Also a huge THANK YOU to everyone who purchased the Music DLC! We hope you like it!
Cheers,
DU&!
Changed files in this update