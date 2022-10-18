 Skip to content

Virtual Cottage update for 18 October 2022

Halloween & Bugfixes

Hey everyone,

with this update, we decorated the Cottage just in time for the spoooooookkky season!

Also, some bugs were fixed:

  • Songs should not loop anymore
  • Audio volume should now be saved
  • Arrow keys no longer toggle the sound sliders when pressed during the start pop-up or pause screen
  • When all songs are turned off and back on again, the shuffle button triggers a song from the playlist. Before un-toggling all music resulted in total silence

We know the music is still audible when the volume marker is moved to the left. We'll tackle this next.

Also a huge THANK YOU to everyone who purchased the Music DLC! We hope you like it!

Cheers,
DU&!

Virtual Cottage Content Depot 1369321
Virtual Cottage Depot LINUX Depot 1369322
Virtual Cottage Depot MAC Depot 1369323
