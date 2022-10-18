 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

[Neolithic]To the End update for 18 October 2022

Update, Version 20221018

Share · View all patches · Build 9746762 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English
##########Content############
[Site Demeter]New Enemy: Some Pumpkin Men now appear in the research sector. (The same room with the document of UPEI0633 )
[Pumpkin Men]Pumpkin Men can be captured and turned into pets. (Please check the wiki page to discover their special attributions: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Pets )
[Pumpkin Men]Added an item drop list for Pumpkin Men. (They mostly drop pumpkin seeds. But, there is also something else.)
[Art Assets]Improved the demon skill icon with some interesting AI-based technology. (Just an experiment)
[Pet]Newly captured pets now always have the max amount of sanity.
##########DEBUG#############
Removed a debug popup in a character's special attribution menu.
简体中文
##########Content############
【德米特基地】新的的敌人：一些南瓜人现在会在基地的实验区出现。（和UPEI0633的文档在同一个区域）
【南瓜人】南瓜人可以被捕获并成为宠物。（维基页面已经更新并记录了该生物的特殊属性：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Pets
【南瓜人】加入了南瓜人的物品掉落列表。（较大概率是掉落南瓜种子。但是还有一些别的东西。）
【艺术资源】优化了恶魔技能的图标，基于某些有趣的AI技术。（这只是个实验。）
【宠物】新捕捉到的宠物现在会在被捕捉到的时候有最大的San值。
##########DEBUG#############
干掉了一个用于Debug的在角色特殊属性界面的弹窗

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link