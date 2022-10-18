Update, Version 20221018

English

##########Content############

[Site Demeter]New Enemy: Some Pumpkin Men now appear in the research sector. (The same room with the document of UPEI0633 )

[Pumpkin Men]Pumpkin Men can be captured and turned into pets. (Please check the wiki page to discover their special attributions: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Pets )

[Pumpkin Men]Added an item drop list for Pumpkin Men. (They mostly drop pumpkin seeds. But, there is also something else.)

[Art Assets]Improved the demon skill icon with some interesting AI-based technology. (Just an experiment)

[Pet]Newly captured pets now always have the max amount of sanity.

##########DEBUG#############

Removed a debug popup in a character's special attribution menu.

简体中文

##########Content############

【德米特基地】新的的敌人：一些南瓜人现在会在基地的实验区出现。（和UPEI0633的文档在同一个区域）

【南瓜人】南瓜人可以被捕获并成为宠物。（维基页面已经更新并记录了该生物的特殊属性：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Pets）

【南瓜人】加入了南瓜人的物品掉落列表。（较大概率是掉落南瓜种子。但是还有一些别的东西。）

【艺术资源】优化了恶魔技能的图标，基于某些有趣的AI技术。（这只是个实验。）

【宠物】新捕捉到的宠物现在会在被捕捉到的时候有最大的San值。

##########DEBUG#############

干掉了一个用于Debug的在角色特殊属性界面的弹窗