Early Access Version 0.5

The 0.5 version marks an important step in the development cycle of Tower of Spirit. Indeed, in addition to bug fixes and some visual adjustments, it introduces a new mechanic that brings a new strategic facet to the game's combat. Moreover, because it disrupts the turn-based system as it was before, this version includes a set of changes that affect the stats of playable characters, enemies and even some emblems. If you've played the game before and thought you knew it by heart, it might be time to dive back in!

In the past, the best strategy to finish a run was to increase the emblem points when leveling up. With the break plus the changes in the patch, the choice offered when leveling up is more balanced. Indeed, in addition to the fact that the damage potential of the enemies increases with the break and the changes of stats, some key emblems see their costs increased. This better reflects the basic idea behind the emblems, which is to allow you to create and experiment a unique build with a limited number of emblems.



This patch will have a very large impact on the game experience, so I'll be watching these changes carefully and looking forward to your feedback!

Combat

New mechanic: the break!

The break mechanic is here! Every character and enemy now has a stance counter. Each hit they receive will lower this counter until it drops to zero. When it does, the character responsible for the hit will cause a break, allowing him to perform another action immediately! But be careful because the enemy can also abuse this mechanic.

Some side notes regarding the mechanic:

When a break is performed, the stance of the other characters or enemies in the group recovers an extra point. This is to counterbalance some of the power of this asset.

Using guard has always been a good choice when an enemy is about to perform a powerful attack. But with the break mechanic, it’s even more useful as guard also prevents the loss of stance point.

Characters and enemies who can perform multi-hit attacks are obviously really powerful now. However, most of them received some stats changes.

Stances of characters:

Pandy (4)

Pejius (5)

Kora (2)

Krouet (3)

Biggy (3)

Reyna (5)

Stances of enemies:

Bee (3)

Brawler (3)

Crawler (6)

Elite Crawler (10)

Egg (8)

Eggborn (4)

Fury (12)

Goldy (4)

Obelisk (8)

Plant (5)

Spitter (2)

Swarm (20)

Enemies

Increased HP of the following enemies:

Bee, Fury, Crawler, Elite Crawler, Goldy, Obelisk, Plant, Spitter

Decreased DMG of the following enemies:

Elite Crawler, Plant, Spitter

Increased DEF of the following enemies:

Browler, Eggborn, Plant

Increased SPD of the following enemies:

Eggborn, Elite Crawler

Changed Attack of the following enemies:

Elite Crawler regular attack now deals 2 x 100% damage instead of 1 x 100%

Characters

Increased DMG of the following characters:

Pejius, Biggy

Decreased DMG of the following characters:

Kora, Krouet

Decreased SPD of the following characters:

Biggy

Increased mana cost of the following capacities:

Kora’s Vivace, Krouet’s Divine Touch, Pejius’ Fire Breath and Purge, Biggy’s Toxic Surge, Pandy’s Wrap

Changed capacities:

Kora's critical hit now deals 200% damage instead of 150%

Kora’s passive counter attack does not affect the enemy stance

Biggy’s Toxic Surge now deals 2 x 50% damage instead of 1x 100%

Pejius’ Fire Breath now deals 150% damage instead of 100%

Emblems

Increased cost of Emblems:

Magic Wand, Protector, Bloodlust, Spiritlust

UI

Changed the icons for the different bonus in the ritual window.

Changed the visual of the health bar of enemies slightly.

Changed the font of the damage number displayed during combat.

Misc

Changed tutorial text. First time you launch the game with the new patch, you’ll be able to see it. After that, it’s still possible to see this by clicking on the “???” logo in game.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with some texts that were displayed in a blurred way or with the wrong font.

Fixed an issue with some sounds not playing correctly (Plant, Bee an Eggborn enemies for example).

Fixed an issue with some visual effect from enemies' attacks that would appear in the wrong target.

Fixed an issue with the Obelisk enemy being able to taunt your team even if there is no other enemy in his group.

Fixed an issue with the text being blurred during story introduction when you launch the game.



Join the community on Discord : https://discord.gg/Z4MTZbCJ3C

====================================================================================