Something spooky this way comes!

Trick or treat! 🎃

No, this definitely isn't a trick! In honor of the spooky season, we are treating you all to another brand-new room that's coming to Escape Simulator next week! This time around, you will need to escape from an eerie looking graveyard which may or may not be haunted. We hope you've got nerves of steel!

This room will be added to the game as a free update, so that everyone will be able to join in on the Halloween festivities. But wait, All Hallows' Eve isn't complete without a good outfit, right? 👀

Too spooky for me! 💀

Yes, of course we're also throwing in an additional outfit for you to wear. You best start believing in ghost stories, because you're in one! Or better yet, you can become a ghost yourself with this new customization option. So go out there and make sure to give your friends a good scare!

Happy Halloween! 🦇

As you might know, we still have a bunch of new rooms in the works, so please continue to look forward to that. If you would like to talk more about Escape Simulator, please consider joining us over on Discord or Reddit. In the meantime, we hope you'll enjoy this new room when it drops next week and we wish you all a spooktacular Halloween!

♥ Pine team

PS. Don't forget to wishlist Wild West DLC: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2175260/Escape_Simulator_Wild_West_DLC/