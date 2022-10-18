Beta 1.3 out on unstable branch

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

In this update you can build atriums using the atrium tool and balconies by splitting the upper atrium areas as you would any other room.

Note that the atrium tool probably isn't 100% stable in some edge cases, so be sure to save often when editing atriums (CTRL+S to quick save by default) and please send a report with a save file and steps to reproduce, if your atrium is bugging out, by pressing P in-game.

Patch notes

Changes

Added ability to build atriums and balconies

Fixes