Software Inc. update for 18 October 2022

Beta 1.3 out on unstable branch

Share · View all patches · Build 9746541 · Last edited by Wendy

In this update you can build atriums using the atrium tool and balconies by splitting the upper atrium areas as you would any other room.

Note that the atrium tool probably isn't 100% stable in some edge cases, so be sure to save often when editing atriums (CTRL+S to quick save by default) and please send a report with a save file and steps to reproduce, if your atrium is bugging out, by pressing P in-game.

Patch notes

Changes

  • Added ability to build atriums and balconies

Fixes

  • Fixed watches still rendering when employees leave
  • Fixed some missing localization strings

