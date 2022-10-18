New Weather and weather forecast + more UI updates.

Hi all,

I wanted to give you all a chance to experience the new weather system as soon as possible so today we have an update dedicated to this new feature.

New weather system.

The game now has weather...and if it rains, you will have fewer customers. You also have a 4 days forecast to help you plan ahead.

**Story News Events{/b]

While news events have been implemented for a long time, now some news feature part of the game story. ( More to come. )

[b]Tooltips and the interface.**

Some tooltips and part of the interface have been updated.

Store popularity tweaks.

The fine balance between well-paid staff, marketing, occult skill bonus, billboards and prestige points to attract customers is still being tweaked, but, with each update we are getting closer. If you have feedback and comments on this, please send those my way!

Fix, additions and tweaks.

• Vintage record collection amount interface display issue fixes.

• Task “Own 20 vintage records” has been added.

• New Client character has been added to the shop simulation.

• Bicycle ride now has a raincoat in bad weather.

• Clouds have been added + weather effects.

Last, I’ve started working with a sound designer who will contribute a few audio files to the game. So more to come on that front.

Have a great week!