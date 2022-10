This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Features:

More insects.

1 bee

2 wasps

1 horner

2 ladybugs

2 scarabs

5 beetles

3 grasshoppers

4 moths

1 slug

2 glowflies

Changes:

Added an offset to their animations, so groups of insects should no longer all animate in sync

Added swarming behaviour where multiple insects fly around in a swarm