Hey guys, here is some new stuff!

I have added Relax mode and Relax server support, this removes muggers from the mall and allows you to explore and do things at your own pace.

Here are the bullet points!

Added Relax Mode where no muggers are present in Singleplayer

Added Relax Servers were no muggers are present in Multiplayer

Added Relax mode related Achievements

Hope you enjoy this one!