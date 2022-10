Share · View all patches · Build 9745944 · Last edited 19 October 2022 – 16:19:31 UTC by Wendy

Here is the change log for patch 1.0.2

Puzzle adjustments:

-NEW SOLUTION: The rotating gate lock in the reception lobby has been reworked to be easier.

General Changes:

-Added a bit of eye movement for the player character.

Bug fixes:

-The ladder is now no longer made of paper.

-Other small fixes