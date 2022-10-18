OceanCraft Event - It´s getting spookie

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

With Halloween coming up there are a few special things to experience in OceanCraft!

This event is limited to only happen a week around Halloween from the 24th October to the 2rd November. You will keep all the stuff you collect during the event, but after the 3rd everything will return to normal until Halloween next year, so you better don´t miss it!

If you have spend some time in OceanCraft during Halloween last year most of the content will be familiar to you, but we also added some new things!

Spookie Islands

Go hunting for the treasure of cursed pirates on spookie islands. Are you brave enough to lift the coffin, or are you too scared of catching a curse?



Candy

It´s time to move away from all these healthy vegetables and fresh fish you have been enjoying so far, and start eating the real deal: candy.

There will be small trick-or-treat bags floating around in the water, supplying you with all the sugar you could ever want (don´t ask, how they got there).



Jack-O-Lantern

It´s getting dark at night on your OceanCraft, better craft yourself some lanterns out of the pumpkins you have been growing so far. And of course they also look nice in daylight!

You can get the needed candles from special Halloween airdrops.



Witch Hat

To bewitch all of your friends with your stunning looks, we added a witch hat you can also find in the Halloween airdrops. You can wear this hat like the other hats from the last update.



Here is a list of the complete season features: