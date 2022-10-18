Halloween has come to Chivalry 2!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

There's a chill on the battlefield as Halloween returns to Chivalry 2.

Wear a pumpkin on your head or throw a pumpkin at your enemies! New Tenosian map TDM Desert, as well as TO Darkforest, TO Rudhelm Siege (with horses), and TDM Wardenglade (with horses) are all decorated for this spookiest of seasons.

Halloween runs Oct 18 - Nov 1 in Chivalry 2! It features: