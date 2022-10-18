-
Minor UI fixes
-
Gamepad
- Can't get to the social network icons in the main menu
- Support for saving the game without having to enter a name
- Changing Default Steam Control Profile
-
Chapter 4 - [spoiler]Unable to get achievement My House, my Castle[/spoiler]
-
Chapter 5 - [spoiler]When Lothar is killed, his entire inventory falls out of his pockets[/spoiler]
-
Chapter 6 - [spoiler]By moving the slab, the player can block the way to the chapel with a horse[/spoiler]
-
Chapter 10 - [spoiler]Anna's quest will no longer be marked as failed, but will remain active until the end of the chapter[/spoiler]
-
Accessibility
- Added a message when turning on and off the sonar of NPC characters
- When the sonar of NPC characters is turned off, enemies in sight and NPC deaths are no longer reported
- If the last of a group of numbered quests remains active, it will always remain number 2
- Chapter 1 - [spoiler]Navigation does not automatically switch to the next quest point after going through Janesdorf[/spoiler]
- Chapter 4 - [spoiler]Numbered interactions for exploring the corpses in the castle corridor[/spoiler]
- Chapter 5 - [spoiler]Navigation to one of the parts of the mine, necessary to find the key, is missing[/spoiler]
- Chapter 6 - [spoiler]Navigation for leading the horse to the chapel could cause the horse to get stuck[/spoiler]
- Chapter 6 - [spoiler]Numbered tomb exploration interactions, same as in Chapter 2[/spoiler]
- Chapter 7 - [spoiler]After leaving the yard sometimes the environment description does not change[/spoiler]
1428: Shadows over Silesia update for 18 October 2022
Changelog 1.0.22
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update