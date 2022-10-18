Changelog 1.0.22

Minor UI fixes

Gamepad Can't get to the social network icons in the main menu

Support for saving the game without having to enter a name

Changing Default Steam Control Profile

Chapter 4 - [spoiler]Unable to get achievement My House, my Castle[/spoiler]

Chapter 5 - [spoiler]When Lothar is killed, his entire inventory falls out of his pockets[/spoiler]

Chapter 6 - [spoiler]By moving the slab, the player can block the way to the chapel with a horse[/spoiler]

Chapter 10 - [spoiler]Anna's quest will no longer be marked as failed, but will remain active until the end of the chapter[/spoiler]