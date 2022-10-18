 Skip to content

1428: Shadows over Silesia update for 18 October 2022

Changelog 1.0.22

Share · View all patches · Build 9745829

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Minor UI fixes

  • Gamepad

    • Can't get to the social network icons in the main menu
    • Support for saving the game without having to enter a name
    • Changing Default Steam Control Profile

  • Chapter 4 - [spoiler]Unable to get achievement My House, my Castle[/spoiler]

  • Chapter 5 - [spoiler]When Lothar is killed, his entire inventory falls out of his pockets[/spoiler]

  • Chapter 6 - [spoiler]By moving the slab, the player can block the way to the chapel with a horse[/spoiler]

  • Chapter 10 - [spoiler]Anna's quest will no longer be marked as failed, but will remain active until the end of the chapter[/spoiler]

  • Accessibility

    • Added a message when turning on and off the sonar of NPC characters
    • When the sonar of NPC characters is turned off, enemies in sight and NPC deaths are no longer reported
    • If the last of a group of numbered quests remains active, it will always remain number 2
    • Chapter 1 - [spoiler]Navigation does not automatically switch to the next quest point after going through Janesdorf[/spoiler]
    • Chapter 4 - [spoiler]Numbered interactions for exploring the corpses in the castle corridor[/spoiler]
    • Chapter 5 - [spoiler]Navigation to one of the parts of the mine, necessary to find the key, is missing[/spoiler]
    • Chapter 6 - [spoiler]Navigation for leading the horse to the chapel could cause the horse to get stuck[/spoiler]
    • Chapter 6 - [spoiler]Numbered tomb exploration interactions, same as in Chapter 2[/spoiler]
    • Chapter 7 - [spoiler]After leaving the yard sometimes the environment description does not change[/spoiler]

Changed files in this update

