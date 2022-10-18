Boom input smoothing increased(for keyboard)
Track levers now move when using keys w-e-s-d
Tracks made more grippy stopping it from being pushed about by its own arm as much
Heavy Works update for 18 October 2022
Excavator Improvements
Boom input smoothing increased(for keyboard)
