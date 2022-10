Share · View all patches · Build 9745746 · Last edited 18 October 2022 – 12:59:28 UTC by Wendy

New Feature: Lootbot

(You don't need to worry about missing loots anymore, Lootbot is here for you)

New Boost: Fuelinium Vein

(Not only after destroy, now you can find fuelinium after every click according to your FDC)