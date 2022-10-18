 Skip to content

西部幻想 West Fantasy update for 18 October 2022

2022 10/18 V1.0.21 UPDATE LOG

Share · View all patches · Build 9745701 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. The intensity of [Mysterious Old Man] has been adjusted. If you are disrespectful to the old man, you will start the high difficulty challenge mode.

  2. Because the income of the game is not enough for the author to buy milk powder, the author will go to work first. The game will still be updated, and the art version is also in production, but the update frequency of the game content will be reduced.

3 How to say? See you in the next big version. Thank all the players who are willing to buy the EA version to support the author. I will insist on finishing the game.

4 Foreigners who like the game but do not know Chinese should not buy it on impulse. The English cultural plan of the game has been suspended.

