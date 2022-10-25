Calling all Eco-Warriors, we have the perfect antidote to the climate scaries…

Happy Halloween Mowers!

It’s time for the Eco Update! We are pleased to introduce 3 new glamping locations, Pear Tree Lodge, Whiteadder Glamping and Foxstone Holiday Park. All locations are ECO only in Career mode, make sure you take all-new Ego Mower and Ego Strimmer to be able to complete these contracts!

Pear Tree Lodge

Pear Tree Lodge has many open areas, a larger deck mower is the key for these parts and for those harder to reach areas they require a strimmer to ensure the most accurate cut. This site has 12 glamping huts, a picnic area and a large rustic fire pit surrounded by log benches. This location was never going to be easy, that’s why they hired an experience mower such as yourself!

Whiteadder Glamping

Whiteadder Glamping really puts the Glam in Glamping. These pods are raised off the ground with their own private decking area and charging ports, it is best to tackle this with a front mounted deck and strimmer to cut underneath.

Foxstone Holiday Park

Run by the same owners as Whiteadder Glamping, Foxstone Holiday Park is comprised of raised luxury pods best suited for a front mower. This location has very complex lawns and planting beds to take serious consideration when working on these areas.

And if that isn't reason enough, to celebrate Lawn Mowing Simulator is now 50% off during Curve's Halloween Sale!

